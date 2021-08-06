K-Electric to charge extra on bills of non-active tax payers 

The K-Electric has announced to charge a Rs7.5 percent advanced income tax on monthly electricity bills of over Rs25,000 from July 01 from customers who are not on the FBR’s active taxpayer list.

The announcement was made by the sole power distributor in Karachi from its official Twitter handle saying that the decision was taken as per the Pakistan Finance Act 2021, applicable across Pakistan.

It asked the consumers to update their CNICs against their current account number to avail of the tax exemption if they are tax filers and their name is present on the active taxpayer list.

It said that a 7.5 percent advanced income tax will be charged on over Rs25,000 monthly electricity bills of the residential consumers whose names do not appear on the FBR’s active tax-payer list from July 2021.

Consumers have responded to the K-Electric post, asking what if they are tenants living in a rented house or ways to update their account number.

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power distributor, has also filed petitions in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking a Rs6.52 per unit hike in power tariff for its consumers.

The power company has sought the tariff hike on account of monthly fuel charge adjustments for the period from January 2021 to June 2021 and quarterly adjustment from Jan 2021 to March 2021.