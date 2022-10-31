K-Electric, Saylani Welfare Trust inaugurate water purification plant

K-Electric (KE) in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International inaugurated a water filtration plant in Moach Goth, Baldia Town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kemari, Mukhtar Ali Abro and KE Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Aamir Ghaziani besides senior management and local dignitaries were present in the ceremony.

In line with NEPRA’s vision of providing Power with Prosperity and KE’s own initiative of Sarbulandi, KE has installed 15 water filtration plants across the city in korangi, Aurangi, Gharo, Baldia, Surjani, Sultanabad areas of Karachi. All these provide access to clean drinking water for the residents benefitting approximately 150,000 residents.

The plant in Moach Goth area in particular will serve the community as well as an adjacent school. K-Electric undertakes various initiatives under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) umbrella to promote self-reliance and prosperity in Karachi’s most densely populated areas.

The Company has undertaken renovation of various public parks and spaces along with development of schools. Under KE’s Sarbulandi program, the company has also installed safe Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) on its PMTs along with installation of low cost meters for under developed communities.