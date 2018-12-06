K-Electric removes over 30,000kg illegal kunda wires in Baldia, Lyari

Staff Reporter

K-Electric’s efforts to curb power-theft and illegal-abstraction of power have resulted in removal of 30,755 kilograms of illegal “kunda” wires in areas of Baldia and Lyari, between July and November this year.

These kunda wires, some of which were hundreds of meter long, were removed during the on-going “kunda” removal drives conducted by the power utility.

These drives, coupled by the installation of insulated and theft-resistant Aerial Bundled Cables, have resulted in nearly 70% of its network being exempt from load-shed and are in line with K-Electric’s effort to provide reliable and uninterrupted power to all parts of the city.

According to KE spokesperson, “The power-utility reiterates that, illegal hook connections, in addition to being a public safety menace, also damage power infrastructure and compromise reliability of power supply.

K-Electric uses advanced technologies including automated meter-reading-based energy systems and effective energy audits at the distribution transformer level to unearth power theft and apprehend power pilferers.

KE remains fully committed to eradicate power theft and appreciates the support of the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft.”

