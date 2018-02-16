K-Electric reduces turnaround time for new connection

Our Special Correspondent

K-Electric’s has claimed that it has reduced the turnaround time for providing new power connection to industryby 30 percent in 2017 as compared to its preceding year. These and other customer-friendly initiatives by KE were also showcased during the Sindh Doing Business Reforms Exhibition.

The power utility extends complete facilitation to Industrial Associations in terms of operational queries as well as new power connections. Initiatives like process automation and reduction in number of prerequisites were also received well by the customers.

Moreover, KE has set up an internal department to monitor turnaround time of all new industrial applications. Plans are also underway to introduce a dedicated helpline for industrial customers. Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon said, “We are cognizant of the investments K-Electric had made for improvement in power infrastructure of Karachi and the power utility is committed to aligning itself with our project to improve Pakistan’s ranking in the ease of doing business index.

“SBI is glad to observe the process transformation by KE which will help us enhance Pakistan’s ranking in Ease of Doing Business Index. KE’s transformation has been remarkable and we hope that continuous upgradation in infrastructure is made in line with the growing energy needs of Karachi, she said, adding, “We will extend all possible support to KE in the future too.”