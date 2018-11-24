K-Electric organizes energy conservation seminar at KATI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric organized an energy conservation seminar at the Korangi Association of Trade & Industries (KATI) recently. The seminar was attended by more than 75 representatives from KATI members and energy efficiency solution providers and highlighted the need for energy efficiency and environment-friendly industrial operations.

On this occasion, Muhammad Danish Khan, President, KATI said, “K-Electric’s efforts for improving industrial energy efficiency is a great value addition for the industrial sector and will go a long way towards enhancing our market competitiveness. We are hopeful that the participating industrial concerns will actively pursue and adopt energy conservation and energy efficiency measures shared during the seminar.”

According to KE Spokesperson “KE is committed to powering industrial growth and also extends complete facilitation to industrial associations.

Over the years, through energy audits conducted by KE, several industrial concerns have managed to substantially improve their energy efficiency and we look forward to partnering with more organizations in line with our vision to further drive efficiency and conservation in the industrial sector.”

K-Electric actively promotes best practices for energy conservation and carries out a robust public awareness campaign to help preserve the country’s precious resources. To date, more than 1.3 million consumers have benefited from these campaigns, including more than 50,000 school children. K-Electric makes a concerted effort to create awareness about conserving electricity and offers various energy efficiency advisory programs to its consumers.

