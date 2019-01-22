K-Electric initiates stringent crackdown against power-thieves and defaulters

Staff Reporter

K-Electric has initiated a massive, non-discriminatory crackdown against power-thieves and defaulters across the city. The power utility along with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) has conducted kunda-removal drives in several parts of Karachi including Surjani, Korangi, Mauripur, Lyari and Garden, with the removal of over 15,000 illegal hook connections.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, “Power thieves are urged to abstain from stealing electricity and to regularise their connections through legal meters as soon as possible.

Failure to do so will result in serious penal consequences including disconnection along with prosecution that can lead to penalty as high as PKR 6 million and imprisonment of up to 7 years in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2016.”

KE also seeks support from the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft.

Share on: WhatsApp