K-Electric inaugurates Mehmoodabad grid station

In a ceremony held at a local hotel, K-Electric inaugurated its 71st grid station. Set up with state-of-the-art equipment provided by long-time technology partner, Siemens Pakistan, the Mehmoodabad Grid Station is one of the power utility’s few grid stations that can be remotely managed from the KE Load Dispatch Centre.

The Honorable Consul General of Germany in Karachi, Mr. Holger Ziegeler, who graced the event as Chief Guest, said; “As a scientist myself, I am always fascinated by technological developments.

It was very exciting to visit the new grid station. K-Electric and Siemens’ continued association beckons a promising future for Karachi’s energy future, and I look forward to seeing more such collaborations between these two energy giants.

”Speaking at the event, Markus Strohmeier, Managing Director, Siemens Pakistan said, “I would like to appreciate the efforts of the entire team that contributed towards the completion of this project and would like to reiterate Siemens support to K-Electric in its efforts to address the energy needs of Karachi.”

Among others, the Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Pakistan and the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and Chief People Officer of K-Electric were also in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.