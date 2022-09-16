K-Electric imposes KMC taxes on electricity bills

K-Electric has started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills.

According to details, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect municipal utility charges tax (MUCT), through electricity bills.

The KE has imposed a Rs50 tax on consumption of 200 units while Rs70 will be charged on the consumption of units between 200 to 700. Those using more than 700 units will have to pay a municipal tax of Rs 200 per month.