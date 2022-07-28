K-Electric gets nod from NEPRA for Rs 11.37/unit hike

Islamabad: The power rate for K-Electric customers has increased by Rs11.37 per unit after the distribution company received a nod from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The approval was granted in relation to fuel adjustment charges for June 2022. Lifeline customers won’t be affected by the increase.

K-Electric had asked for an increase in the price of electricity of Rs11.38. According to a company spokeswoman, the increase was for a month only per NEPRA regulations and the FAC formula. The power company attributed the rise to a 42% increase in furnace oil prices on international markets between March and June 2022.

It is important to note that on July 4, the NEPRA increased the electricity rate for K-Electric customers by Rs9.66 per unit, despite the power utility’s request for an Rs11.34 per unit rise.

