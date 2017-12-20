K-Electric extends support to hospital in Lyari

Staff Reporter

K-Electric, under its Sustainability initiative, has partnered with Model Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Hospital for the installation of a dedicated 200 KVA PMT. The newly installed dedicated PMT will help meet the growing electricity demand of the MATRC ANF hospital and further improve its operations.

ANF has been providing free treatment, food, boarding and rehabilitation to addicts through its facilities in Islamabad, Quetta and Karachi. Since 2005, MATRC’s setup by ANF has treated over 14,000 patients throughout Pakistan. The power utility provided relief for the installation of dedicated PMT for the 60-bed hospital situated on Mirpur Road, Lyari.

According to KE spokesperson, “As a socially responsible organization, K-Electric has always been at the forefront for providing generous and valuable support to organizations working for social welfare. This is yet another testament of KE’s commitment to support healthcare organizations – empowering them to continue their efforts to serve the community.”

Spokesperson of MATRC ANF Hospital said, “KE team worked closely with the hospital’s management during the project and demonstrated high level of professionalism to further improve the reliability of power supply at our facility. The support from K-Electric will help us enable expand our services while reducing the cost of providing medical care in the long run.”

Earlier this year, KE partnered with Husaini Hematology and Oncology Trust to further enhance reliability of power supply of the Trust’s emergency center. Whereas last year, the power utility strengthened power supply to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) with the installation of an additional feeder. KE also installed a new 40 MVA power transformer at Aga Khan Grid Station as well as installed an upgraded 400 KVA dedicated PMT at Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) Eye hospital located in Korangi. Earlier, the utility partnered with Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Care Centre (KITCC) for the installation of a dedicated 150 KVA PMT.

KE, under its Social Investment Programme (SIP) reaches around 3.9 million lives annually through 15 partners including SIUT, TCF, Indus Hospital, LRBT, The Kidney Center and SOS Children’s Village among others.