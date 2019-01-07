K-Electric disconnects 7000 illegal hook connections

Staff Reporter

In continuation of K-Electric’s massive crackdown against defaulters and power theft, the power utility has conducted kunda-removal drives in several parts of Karachi including Surjani, Bin Qasim, Gulshan, North Karachi and areas of Lyari.

Over 7,000 illegal hook connections have been removed during this period. Simultaneously, the power-utility is also facilitating consumers in applying for new connections and regularising their electricity supply through legal metered connections through customer facilitation camps and 30 Customer Care Centres set up across the city.

Fast-track processing and simple documentation requirements have reduced turn-around time and more than 4,500 low-cost meters have already been installed on priority basis.

According to KE spokesperson, “Power thieves are urged to abstain from stealing electricity and to get their connections regularised through legal meters before the said date.

Failure to do so by the 20th of January 2019 will result in serious consequences including disconnection, as going forward, our efforts to clamp down power theft will continue to grow more stringent. Consumers can conveniently submit their New Connection applications at our camps or Customer Care Centres before the stated deadline for fast-tracked processing and installation.”

