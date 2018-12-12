K-Electric crushes Navy by 4-1 in Pakistan Premier League

Lahore

FG Polo Team came from behind to stun high-flying Artema Medical by a narrow margin of 9-8 in the opening match of the Lt-Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by Al-Khair Group here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Eulogio Celestino and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed were the heroes of the day as the former through his outstanding polo skills managed to draw the score for the winning side while the latter smashed in match-winning goal for the winning side to steer FG Polo Team to an inspiring victory.

Eulogio remained top scroer for FG team with his fabulous four goals while Mir Huzaifa hammered an impressive hat-trick and Shah Shamyl Alam and Abbas Mukhtar contributed one goal apiece. From the losing side, sensational Hamza Mawaz Khan slammed in fantastic five goals and Nicholas Pepper thwarted a hat-trick but their heriocs couldn’t save their team from facing defeat at the hands of FG team.

FG struck the opening goal through Shah Shamyl to take 1-0 lead which was soon not on equalized by Artema Medical through Hamza but he also converted one to provide his team 2-1 lead. Just before end of the first chukker, Mir Huzaifa fired in a field goal to square the things at 2-2.

Artema Medical stamped their authority in the second chukker by hammering a hat-trick with Nicholas scoring one and Hamza two goals to take 5-2 lead.—APP

