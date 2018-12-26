K-Electric crackdown against defaulters

Staff Reporter

K-Electric has announced a massive crackdown against defaulters and theft of electricity in different parts of the city. The non-discriminatory crackdown will be across the city and all legal measures will be used for strict enforcement. Campaign against theft and defaulters is in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2016.

As Per K-Electric’s Spokesperson, “Defaulters have been given till 20th of January 2019 to clear their dues through convenient payment plans. Power thieves are urged to abstain from stealing electricity and to get their connections regularized through legal meters before the said date.

It further said that strict action will taken against those who failed to do so by the 20th of January.

