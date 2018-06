Special Correspondent

K-Electric conducted a kunda-removal drive in different blocks of Gulistan-e-Jauher to curb power theft. During the drive, illegal connections were removed from a residential society including a gaming arcade involved in illegal abstraction of electricity in Block 09, whereas illegal supply of a fast food restaurant in Block 08 was also disconnected on account of non-payment. Following the raids, notices were also issued to power pilferers.