K-Electric conducts anti-power theft drive in Babar Market, Landhi

K-Electric conducted a Kunda-removal drive in Babar Market, Landhi to curb power theft. During the drive around 10 illegal commercial connections confiscated over 240 meters of cable in Babar Market. It is pertinent to note that the drive was conducted with the support of Market association members.

Some consumers were also facilitated with rebate and settlements in their bills on the spot to avoid disconnections. Prior to anti-theft drive, KE also upgraded power infrastructure by converting 18 PMTs on ABC (Arial Bundled Cabling) System. Infrastructure upgradation coupled with anti-theft drives help in enabling reliability of power supply in the market.

According to Finance Secretary of Babar Market Association, Muhammad Ameen, “Consistent power supply during business hours has boosted commercial activities in our area. We will continue to cooperate with K-Electric to eliminate the menace of electricity theft.”

KE’s consistent efforts towards curbing power theft along with other initiatives have enabled the power utility to reduce its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses by around 14 percent, since 2009.

According to KE Spokesperson, “Power theft is the leading cause of faults in the system and a source of inconvenience for the community at large. The power utility remains fully committed to eradicating power theft and appreciated the support of the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft.”