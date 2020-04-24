K-Electric CEO assures uninterrupted supply

On the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan, CEO K-Electric, Moonis Abdullah Alvi, extends his warmest wishes to fellow Muslims in Karachi and the entire country, while highlighting KE’s commitment of providing maximum relief to the people of Karachi during the holy month, and during the on-going lockdown.

Alvi has announced that K-Electric will continue to provide maximum relief from load-shedding to residential and commercial customers during Sehr and Iftar times. Understanding that people of Karachi are faced with unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19 threat and the current lockdown, K-Electric is making all efforts to provide reliable power supply despite threats to operational sustainability from ballooning government dues.

KE aims to utilize maximum available generation to manage the shortfall against peak summer demand and load management if required, would be carried out with maximum relief to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar. Moonis Alvi, CEO KE said, “On behalf of my team at K-Electric, I extend warmest wishes of the Holy month of Ramadan to my fellow Muslims.

During this holy month when everyone will be showing generosity of spirit and offering Ibada’at, I and my team will be working round the clock on the frontlines to ensure reliable supply of power. We have also made significant investments in our networks over the past one year in preparation for the incoming summer season especially the Holy month of Ramadan, including system upgrades as well as increased power off take from renewable IPPs.”

To augment its power supply, KE has announced an investment of USD 650 Mn in a state-of-the-art RLNG based power plant, added the 50 MW Gharo Solar Power Plant as an IPP and has progressed its over USD 450 million TP-1000 project with six new grid stations and 26 power transformers already energised.