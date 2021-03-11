K-Electric launches “KHI Awards 2021” To Award Entities Serving Karachi

KARACHI – In an exciting development, K-Electric (KE), one of Pakistan’s largest power companies, has launched “KHI Awards” an award programme that seeks to incentivize those organisations who have embraced and owned the city of Karachi in the name of hope, peace and development.

These awards commemorate the rich history of Karachi by paying tributes to organizations from all walks of life especially those social-entrepreneurs and innovative business ventures whose work benefits Karachi through social, infrastructural, and cultural contexts.

Whilst announcing these awards, Mr. Moonis Alvi, Chief Executive Officer, KE said; “Our connection with Karachi is over 107 years old and extends beyond power provision. As an integral part of this vital and resilient city, we are committed to serve it and uplift it. While KE has an extremely robust sustainability program, aimed at economic empowerment via health, education, and community up-gradation; through the KE KHI Awards, we envision partnering with other entities who are equally committed to this city. By collaborating and synergizing our efforts, we will collectively be able to achieve greater progress. As part of a company whose existence depends on this city thriving and as a resident of this city, I anticipate these Awards will inspire up-coming social enterprises to focus on resolving community issues and enable infrastructure development in Karachi, both of which are key components of NEPRA’s CSR vision on Power with Prosperity”

The KHI Awards platform was formulated in line with the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development guidelines and will award the winners in the form of electricity rebates for 12 months, enabling social investors to focus on uplifting Karachi and its residents.

The awards will prioritise projects and proposals that directly benefit the people of Karachi via community upliftment initiatives and infrastructure development in the following 13 categories; Education, Public Health, Uplifting Communities, Inclusion, Livelihood & Vocational Training, Heritage & Culture, Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion, Sports, Safety (road, fire, home, personal), Sustainability & Environment, Empowering Women, Social Service and New Organization (less than 12 months old).

Interested participants are invited to download the application form www.ke.com.pk/khiawards. Applications for the awards are available till March 15th (midnight), as the last date of submission. KE encourages participating organizations to carefully read entry instructions when preparing submission documents. With twenty awards spread across thirteen categories, each participant can apply to a maximum of three award categories only. The documents required for participation include Memorandum of Association / Articles of Association, Budget Sheets, Financial Statements, Audit Reports, Project PPT / Video, and support documents. The jury will be announced in the coming weeks.