K-Electric assists 400 earthquake-affected families

Staff Reporter

Aimed at extending relief and assistance to the earth-quake affectees of Bela, Balochistan, K-Electric has provided 400 families with packages of perishable food items.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Bela Majeed Baloch said, “We appreciate the KE’s quick response to the situation and provision of food items to the earthquake-affected community of Bela. We urge other organizations to also come forward and help in rehabilitation ef-forts, he added.”

According to KE spokesman, “KE stands with the people of Bela in their time of loss and grief. In an effort to provide immediate relief to affected families, we are channelling our contribution specifically for the provision of desperately needed food items in the area. This con-tribution is a manifestation of our CSR program and commitment to-wards the citizens of our country, he added.”

He said the KE strives to provide timely assistance to the people af-fected by disasters. In the past, KE also supported the affectees of the Timber Market incident, Baldia Factory, Abbas Town, Bolton Market and others. Moreover, the power utility under its Social Investment Program (SIP) reaches around 3.9 million lives annually through 15 partners including SIUT, TCF, Indus Hospital, LRBT, Kidney Center and SOS Children’s Village among others. Initiatives under SIP in-clude facilitating education for the underprivileged; providing free or subsidized electricity to Karachi’s key educational and health institu-tions, he added.