JWG on trade b/w Pakistan, South Africa envisaged for 2019

Islamabad

The formation of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade between Pakistan and South Africa is envisaged for this year which would further enhance bilateral trade relations and institutional interaction.

“Pakistan has requested them for formation of a Joint Working Group on trade. Follow-up on this account was made and establishment of the JWG is envisaged for 2019,” sources at Commerce and Textile Division said. Listing the steps taken by present government to improve trade relations with South Africa and to increase exports to that country so far, the sources said Look Africa Policy has already been launched.

The key initiatives under the policy included enhancement of engagement with top economies, establishment of Joint Working Groups (JWGs), opening of five new commercial sections, granting accreditation, enhanced engagement with African economic blocs like Southern African Customs Union (SACU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and East African Community (EAC), special facilitation to delegations to/from Africa, and 2% additional duty draw back on selected items exports to Africa etc.

The sources said South Africa is the 2nd largest economy of Africa with the largest stock exchange in Africa and this country, being the main player of Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and South African Development Community (SADC), enjoys great importance among African countries.

Pakistan intends to further boost trade relations with South Africa for enhanced economic engagement with these economic blocs.

Regarding steps taken to increase exports to that country so far, the sources said first of its kind, Pakistan-South Africa Trade and Investment Cooperation Seminar was organized in Johannesburg last year in which 18-member delegation from Pakistan along with around 80 participants from South African side participated.

Moreover, 14 Pakistani manufacturers and exhibitors participated in 2018 edition of Apparel, Textile and Footwear Expo (ATF) held in Cape Town in November, 2018.

Bilateral relations were further strengthened by conducting meetings with Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Gauteng Growth & Development Agency (GGDA), SASOL and others.

Business networking activities were continued by the Commercial Section as per past practice during tenure of current government. Deneb Investments Limited, Gelvenor Textiles, Li Feng Textile Pty Ltd, The Mill Fabrics, Azura Distributors, KMC Agri Solutions, Bliss brands, LAS Chem, City Medical wholesalers were among many businesses that were contacted.

Similarly, for 2nd International Textile Exhibition in Pakistan, TEXPO 2019 to be held on April 11-14, 2019, Commercial Section South Africa has extended invitations to South African Textile importers and is in process of composition of a strong delegation for participation in TEXPO 2019. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp