Juventus to face Inter in Coppa Italia Final

The Coppa Italia Final will be contested between Inter Milan and Juventus after the latter’s win over Fiorentina.

Juventus, holding a one-goal lead from the previous leg, defeated Fiorentina 2-0 at home to book a date with Inter.

Goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo earned them a hard-fought 3-0 aggregate success.

Juve set about dominating from the off in the Juventus Stadium, but they struggled to turn their possession into clear chances early on.

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, facing his former club, saw his close-range effort saved but Bernardeschi’s fine finish gave the hosts the lead in the 32nd minute.

Adrien Rabiot had the ball in the net in the second half to ease Juve’s nerves but his strike was ruled out following a VAR review.

With Fiorentina having no choice but to commit the bodies forward down the other end, Danilo managed to put the game to bed in stoppage time.

With Massimiliano Allegri’s side trailing Serie A leaders AC Milan by eight points with five games left, Juve’s best chance of landing a trophy this season remains in the Coppa Italia Final, where they will face Inter on the 11th of May.

Allegri has faced some criticism in the Italian media with Juventus fourth in the Serie A standings and having seen his side again knocked out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

But the Italian coach insisted he is going nowhere after seeing off Fiorentina.