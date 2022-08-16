Juventus got their new Serie A campaign off to a perfect start at home against Sassuolo courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

With AC Milan and Inter Milan starting their campaigns with wins, Massimiliano Allegri’s men needed a quick retort against their challenge.

Juve opened the scoring through Angel Di Maria in the 26th minute when the Argentine volleyed an Alex Sandro cross into the ground which bounced perfectly into the net over goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Vlahovic doubled his side’s lead through a penalty in the 43rd minute which was awarded after Gian Marco Ferrari prevented the Serbian international from scoring by holding him back with both arms.

It was his 10th goal for Juve since joining the club in January from Fiorentina.

Vlahovic then put the game to bed in the 51st minute when he got his second goal in the 51st when he pounced to score from an assist by Di Maria.

The winger then had to come off in the 66th minute with a groin problem and was replaced by Fabio Miretti in the only dampener to the festivities.

Juventus almost got a fourth against Sassuolo but Vlahovic’s hat-trick bound effort in the 86th minute was deflected wide of the post.

Juventus travel to Sampdoria next while Sassuolo will play host to the newly-promoted Lecce in their next fixture.