Juventus managed to beat fellow strugglers Inter Milan at home to continue their quest to secure Champions League football next season while Lazio got the better of Roma in another upper-table clash in Serie A.

Juventus, who have managed positive results in the past couple of weeks in the league, secured a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli in a game which either side could have won.

The game’s first chance fell to Lautaro Martinez who put his volley wide after just five minutes before Gleison Bremer wasted Juve’s first chance with another volley in the 19th minute.

Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries then wasted chances for the visitors before halftime to cue a frantic second period.

Inters aggression proved to be their undoing for the first goal as they were caught by a counter-attack from a corner and Filip Kostic teed up Rabiot for the game’s first goal in the 52nd minute.

Danilo then looked to have sealed the game in the 62nd minute but his effort was ruled out for handball by VAR before Kostic got his second assist of the night by finding an unmarked Fagioli who scored six minutes before full-time.

The win over Inter takes Juventus to fifth in the Serie A table with 25 points while the Milan side remains 7th with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Felipe Anderson scored the only goal of the game as Lazio defeated Roma to climb to third in the table ahead of Atlanta with 27 points.

Napoli continues to lead the league with AC Milan second.