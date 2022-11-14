Juventus continued their upward trajectory in the Serie A table with a 3-0 win over Lazio at home while a loss to Inter Milan practically ended Atlanta’s chances of securing a league title.

Moise Kean was the hero for Juve once again scoring twice with Arkadiusz Milik scoring their third as eased to a win in a contrast to how their season has usually gone thus far.

The game’s first chance fell to Kean in the sixth minute but the Italian international fired wide before making amends two minutes from halftime by lobbing Ivan Provedel.

Provedel then kept out Milik’s goal-bound effort after the restart but was helpless when Kean got his second in the 54th minute when he put away a rebound from close range after Provedel had stopped Filip Kostic’s stinging effort.

Milik then ensured the win by firing a first-time shot past the keeper from Federico Chiesa’s cross in the 89th minute.

Lazio had late chances of restoring some pride but Matias Vecino’s effort hit the bar while Wojciech Szczesny denied Felipe Anderson to secure another clean sheet for Juventus.

Juve now moves to third in the Serie A table with 31 points, one ahead of Lazio in fourth.

Napoli continues to lead the table with 41 points comfortably ahead of AC Milan in second who earned a 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, Atlanta dropped to sixth in the table after a 3-2 loss to Inter Milan.