Juventus kept other title contenders in their sights with a narrow win over Spezia during the midweek action in Serie A.

Goals from Dusan Vlahovic and new singing Arkadiusz Milik helped them to a narrow 2-0 win at home.

Vlahovic scored a freekick for a second consecutive game to give his side the lead in the ninth minute but the visitors who seemed to have equalised when unmarked Emmanuel Gyasi slotted the ball home in the 16th minute only to be judged offside.

Juventus suffered further misery when Wojciech Szczesny’s return after missing three games through a thigh muscle injury lasted only 42 minutes after he injured his ankle dealing with a Spezia corner.

The Poland international was replaced by Italian Mattia Perin.

Despite the early lead, Juventus failed to make any more inroads as Sepzia’s defence stood firm before and after halftime.

Vlahovic came close in the 66th minute but his effort from an Adrien Rabiot corner went straight into the hands of Dragowski.

With the visitors gaining confidence it seemed like Juventus will rue their missed chances only for Milik to pop up with the decisive goal in the stoppage time.

Milik collected a cross from Fabio Miretti and fired home an assured finish to seal all three points for his side.

The win takes Juventus fourth on the Serie A table.