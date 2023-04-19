Juvenile inmates be imparted skills

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Law Minister, Jus-tice (Rtd.) Irshad Qaiser on Wednesday visited Cen-tral Jail here and inspected its various sections.

The superintendent of the jail briefed the visiting guest about different sections of the jail including the control room, new block, quick reaction force, reha-bilitation courts, library and newly constructed hos-pital in the jail premises.

The minister was also briefed about the capacity and condition of various jail barracks, the number of inmates and other matters related to the welfare of the prisoners. She was informed that inmates were being imparted necessary education and skills from the books available at the jail’s library.