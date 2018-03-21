Jute industry seeks pragmatic steps from govt for revival

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Expressing concern over state of affairs of the country’s jute industry, CEO of the United Jute Mills Group Ms Sharmeen Khan has urged the government to play the role of facilitator for the sick jute industry and announce pragmatic steps for the revival of this industry, which is providing livelihood to a large number of skilled workforce.

“Jute industry in Pakistan is under tremendous pressure due to the challenges, like lower demand than capacity and stiff competition from woven polypropylene and other health hazardous packaging material, which are used in large quantity in the country,” Sharmeen said. She added the government needs to take immediate steps for the jute industry as soaring prices of raw material has not only crippled this industry but also rendered workforce associated with this industry jobless.

According to her, Pakistan’s jute industry that reliant on imported jute from Bangladesh is at the brink of collapse due to soaring prices of raw material. She urged the government to convince Bangladesh for lowering down raw material prices so that local industry may revive. Since jute is used in many products and as a main storage material for eatable items like rice, wheat, therefore, jute industry needs to be given protection.