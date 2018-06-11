Justin Trudeau to Trump: Canada ‘will not be pushed around’

Observer Report

Toronto

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau forcefully responded to Donald Trump’s trade threats at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, vowing Saturday that Canada won’t be “pushed around” in a confrontation with the U.S.

The war of words between Trudeau and Trump escalated after the U.S. president left the meeting early. Trump fired back at Trudeau’s comments in a tweet later Saturday that called the Canadian leader “meek and mild” during the meeting of allies. The president also tweeted that he was revoking U.S. endorsement of the summit’s final joint statement. Trudeau said his nation is insulted that Trump unilaterally imposed stiff tariffs on Canada for “national security” reasons.

“Canadians … stood shoulder to shoulder with American soldiers in far off lands in conflicts from the First World War onward,” the prime minister said at a press conference at the end of the summit, The Washington Post reported. “It’s kind of insulting.”

“Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around,” Trudeau continued. He said the country won’t hesitate to impose its own retaliatory tariffs.

“The president will continue to say what he says. I have made it clear to the president that [imposing retaliatory tariffs] is not something we relish doing, but it’s something that we absolutely will do,” Trudeau said, according to the Montreal Gazette.

Trump quickly responded on Twitter that he was surprised by Trudeau’s comments because he found the prime minister “so meek and mild” at the summit. “Very dishonest and weak,” Trump said. The president also referred to Trudeau’s “false statements,” which he didn’t explain.

Trudeau’s view of how the summit went was a marked contrast to Trump’s take. The president had described the G7 meeting as cordial, even though he accused the U.S. allies of treating America “like a piggy bank.” He touted the “great meetings and relationships,” and said that the other leaders “understand where I am coming from.”