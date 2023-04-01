Justin Bieber, wife draw Bollywood star’s ire for insensitive remarks against fasting in Ramadan

NEW YORK – Showbiz stars are known for their unpopular opinions and some of the time, these fiery comments can land them in hot water.

The recent ones to jump on bandwagon are popstar Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber who shared snooping comments on fasting.

It all started with a viral video showing Baby crooner and his supermodel wife sharing their views about fasting in Ramadan. Justin said he gotta really think about that, saying he had never really done it, saying our bodies need nutrition to think properly.

Hailey then continued, saying “fasting never really made sense to her, and added if you want, fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar. We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid!”

Beiber’s and Hailey’s comments against fasting spread like wildfire and was noticed by Gauahar Khan who shared clip, saying “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

Many other uses also reminded the couple about several health benefits of fasting including weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and anti-inflammation.

Let it be known that, Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan by praying and fasting in a blessed month of patience, worship and fertility.