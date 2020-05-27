Justin Bieber raises voice against racism

Web Desk

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who is spending quality time with family amid coronavirus pandemic, was furious after another case of police brutality took the life of an innocent man identified as George Floyd. The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and shared the video wherein a police officer could be seen suffocating an unarmed African American individual to death. Justin Bieber went on to say “this makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad.” “Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD,” the singer further added.