Justice with dignity

We count nuke weapons, technological infrastructure, accumulating wealth etc as progress and development and not the advancements in our ideas, attributes, and behaviour. Respective establishments of India and Pakistan bully each other, projecting themselves more developed than other but a critical analysis establishes that on humanitarian grounds we (Indo-Pak) are retrogressing.

The pathetic condition of the female gender is one of the examples. The treatment, women flock is getting in both of these countries is utterly disgraceful and punctures the balloon of progress and development. Apart from domestic violence that women face, they are soft targets of constant brutality and barbarism. For many years, the violent sexual crime Rape rose sharply, victimising and rendering victim traumatised and stigmatised for entire life, in many of cases snatching their right to live.

In India reports of Rape are rising and rape is considered as the fourth most common crime against women. Despite sentencing death to four convicts in Damini rape-case of 2012, this crime couldn’t be stopped. Every other day incidents of rape are taking place in one or other place across India. Fortunately, Pakistan was less known for this but came to attention after spine-chilling, horrifying rape and brutalism of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari. The latter was kidnapped, raped and strangled to death in Kasur when she was on her way home from lessons on Koran at a tuition center.

This gruesome incident incited fury everywhere in Pakistan. Protests, candle marches, and shutdown continue with every eye moist. The reaction it generated is heartening but is no solution to the problem. Instead of pinning blames on one another, we need to admit responsibility at an individual level. The need of the hour is to strive for overhauling system, starting from home, community, society, and finally nation.

ZEESHAN RASOOL KHAN

Via email

