Justice will prevail in Kashmiris’ struggle for self-right: Imran Time for Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan not far away: President Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan have reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmiri people and assured them that “justice will prevail” in their struggle for self-determination as time for Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan is not far away.

“Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan,” tweeted PM Imran on Sunday.

Imran, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to the Kashmiris, asserted that it was the right of the people of the valley to seek self-determination as it has been recognised by the United Nations Security Council under international law.

“We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva supremacist Indian government in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” said PM Imran.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

On this day in 1947, representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

As per the understanding behind the partition plan, the princely states were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries.

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message said that the time was not far away when the sacrifices of the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would come to fruition and they would accede to Pakistan.

In his message, the president said the Day was meant to reiterate the resolve of the Kashmiri people to get deliverance from the Indian oppression and accede to Pakistan.

The president said the India had been illegally occupying the IOJ&K and making Kashmir people subject to inhuman torture. He said Pakistan has been highlighting the Indian cruelties in the Kashmir at every international forum and even the voices were also being raised globally against the human rights abuses in IOJK.

The president said India had also been violating the UN Security Council’s resolutions recognizing the Kashmiris right to self determination. Indian government’s actions to change the demography of the territory were also the violations of the said resolutions, he added. The president emphasized the international community to play its role for implementation of the UN resolutions.