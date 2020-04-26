Justice will be served in Gujranwala case: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine took notice of the accident with Ashiq Masih, a sanitary worker of Gujranwala Waste Management Company and directed the district administration to conduct a transparent investigation into the tragic incident.

According to details, on Friday, the driver of Kotwali police crushed Ashiq Masih, a sanitary worker on routine duty and a passer-by near the Khayali gate, Gujranwala.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine was seriously injured and referred to Lahore in critical condition where he lost his life.

On the direction of the provincial minister, the representatives of the district administration visited residence of Ashiq Masih and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family on the loss of precious life.

The provincial minister was informed that the police authorities have registered a case against the negligent driver and arrested him while ensured immediate provision of rations along with financial assistance to the victim’s family.

They also assured about employment of victim’s son according to 17 A and payment of departmental dues. Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine said that such type of accident looked a serious human error however legal action will be taken against the driver who committed criminal negligence.