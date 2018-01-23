Justice should prevail

Lately, the death of a youngster has caused a huge hue and cry around the country. The young person namely Naqib ullah Mehsud was killed in a police encounter in Karachi. The reasons for the encounter are yet to be ascertained. SSP Rao Anwar clarified his position by declaring him a terrorist having relations with the terrorist outfits – TTP and BLA.

Pakistan with regard to the police encounters has been a special place. Encounters are considered to be the quickest/cheapest mode of delivering justice. Political scores are also settled through them. The legal position of these encounters is yet to be interpolated by the authorities. Making the matter worse, some sub-nationalists made it an issue of ethnicity. Unfortunately, this sort of killing does raise concerns among the general masses, especially among those from whom the killed one belongs to. Still fake or even real encounter is a national issue that really needs to be checked thoroughly to halt the way of sowing the seeds of hatred among the people for their protectors.

Without clear and strict delineation, I am afraid of the occurrence of more casualties which will happen and the justice will be denied. Among the masses, the police are already considered to be the source of trepidation instead of dependence and protection, and fake encounters can further agitate detestation. What was the source of information of Rao Anwar that he assumed Naqib to be a terrorist? Even if he was a terrorist, is it legally and constitutionally justified to have him killed this way? If he was a terrorist in real sense, what is taking so long for the police to unveil the facts? Mere statements are not sufficient to answer these questions.

JUNAID ALI MALIK

Lahore

Related