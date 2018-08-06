Justice Sardar Muhammad takes oath as acting CJ LHC

LAHORE : Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Ahmad Khan on Monday took oath as the acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh administered oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at LHC judges lounge. LHC judges, officials, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq and three other judges had proceeded abroad to attend a conference.

In May 2011, 15 additional judges of the Lahore High Court had been confirmed, after then president had issued the notification. Justice Shamim was also in the list.

Among others who were confirmed included Justice Nasir Saeed Sheikh ,Justice Sheikh Najamul Hasan, Justice Khwaja Imtiaz Ahmad, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq, Justice Sheikh Ahmad Farooq, Justice Chaudhry Shahid Saeed, Justice Rauf Ahmad Shaikh, Justice Ijaz Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Khalid Mehmood Khan, Justice Shahid Hameed Dar, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, and Justice Mazhar Iqbal Sidhu. These judges were working as ad-hoc judges. The Judicial Commission and the parliamentary committee had approved their confirmation.

