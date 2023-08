Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday took oath as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the interim chief executive. The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by former CM Murad Ali Shah, ex-ministers and others.

Before attending the oath-taking ceremony, the former chief minister was given a guard of honour as he was leaving the provincial chief executive’s residence.