Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan, former Judge Supreme Court and Chairman, National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.
Mr. Jan presented a cheque of Rs. 2 lacs to the Chief Justice as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund, said a press release.—APP
Justice (r) Mian Shakirullah donates Rs. 2 lac for dam fund
