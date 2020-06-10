Justice Qazi tells lawyer off for not wearing mask

Observer Report

Islamabad

While hearing a case in the Supreme Court Justice, Qazi Faez Isa told a lawyer off for not taking precautions. “God says that one should not kill oneself. The reason for wearing a mask is not only to save oneself but also others,” Justice Isa remarked.

“Masks are not to just hang (for show) they are to be worn on your mouth and nose for protection.”

“Others are also wearing masks and are talking, they are also facing difficulty. The excuse that you do not care is not a good one.”