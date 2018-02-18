Justice is not right of cream of crop only: Shahbaz

Good governance of Shahbaz a role model: Dr Ishrat

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said that factual freedom is meaningless in the absence of economic freedom as no one can command economically strong nations.

He said that we have to move forward by relying on our own resources and to stand on our feet to fulfill the goals of establishment of Pakistan and this destination cannot be achieved by tactics but practical hard work and collective efforts. Such an economic and social justice system where there is equal opportunity to progress, fair distribution of resources, and no one should be worried for basic facilities is essential for our progress, he added. CM further shared that in order to bring peace and prosperity to the country and to replace despair with happiness, there is a dire need to diminish the gap between the rich and poor.

Also we have to make the 21 million people prosperous as per interpretation of the dream of Quaid-i-Azam and Iqbal which is the only way left with us to stop the bloody revolution in the country. Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views in the Minister House today, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the book “Governing the Ungovernable” by former Governor of State Bank Dr. Ashrat Hussain. Addressing the function, CM said that participation in this book launching ceremony is an honour and matter of immense pleasure to him.

He said that Dr. Ishrat has written a wonderful book on the situation, issues and challenges our country is confronting as the title of this book is indicating the challenges we are facing. Furthermore he added that, in 1990s Pakistan was ahead of many neighbouring countries in terms of economic growth and South Korea has made progress by adopting our 5-year development plan also India, Bangladesh and China are far ahead of us today.

He said that we have to figure out the reason that that despite having the same conditions how these countries have gone forward of Pakistan have. He said corruption cases have come out in India, Bangladesh and other countries like Pakistan but unfortunately only Pakistan is lagging behind on the road of progress despite having a situation. He said that it is evident that economically strong nations are respected in the world while weak nations always get dictation.