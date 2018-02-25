Justice must be seen to have been done

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

ON the fateful day of July 28, 2017, a 5-member Panel of Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified the Prime Minister of Pakistan, while in a subsequent decision announced on 21st of February 2018 it also debarred him from holding office of the President of his political Party to which he had been duly elected under the Election Act 2017 through Parliament. More appallingly all decisions taken by him ever since his disqualification were declared null and void. As a consequence, Nawaz Sharif while suffering reversals on the legal front was gaining significant political mileage in the eyes of the electorate with successive decisions appearing to be loaded against his person allowing him political space to successfully play the martyr.

Had his political opposition some accomplishments to their credit or focused on Nawaz Sharif’s weaker points they could have given him real tough time such as customarily falling foul with the Military Establishment rather than being on the same page, due to his muted stance over the Kashmir Issue and overtures to Indian leadership which was openly hurting Pakistan, and his inability to execute the civilian part of responsibility in the National Action Plan. He should have been gunned for the colossal external borrowings by his Government mortgaging the country’s sovereignty to international donors, failing to raise productivity allowing devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee subjecting the common man to unabated price hikes, and a disastrous Foreign Policy without an appropriate Foreign Minister for better part of his tenure.

Although the detailed judgment unseating him as Party President is yet to come, holding infructuous decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif since his disqualification not only lead to serious repercussions but amount to creating a Constitutional crisis. It brings into question a series of past concluded transactions including candidature of the succeeding Prime Minister besides a number of by-elections authorized by Nawaz Sharif which his Party won. Timing of the latest judgment raises eye brows because the Court ought to have taken suo motu notice immediately upon the former Prime Minister assuming President-ship of his Party so that all the above stated measures besides their right to Senate Elections as majority Party was not impaired on account of the decision, which having been denied now is in blatant violation of fundamental rights.

Mian Nawaz Sharif should thank the Judiciary for enabling him to significantly raise his popularity graph in the public eye through its judgments. When the mere lid of the Pandora’s Box was opened resulting in the Trial of Pakistan’s ruling Sharif Family, one had heard rumblings to the effect that the Apex Court had promised a landmark judgment in the case of money laundering and corruption. Sadly everything became controversial from the word go contrary to the nation’s expectations of the reputed array of Jurists in the country’s top judiciary.

In the sequence of events, the Panama Papers revelations on Assets held by countless notables worldwide figured hundreds of Pakistani names including Nawaz Sharif’s children but not that of the father. His political opponents chose to ignore all others and filed Petitions seeking to unseat the Prime Minister on the assumption that Nawaz Sharif whose name did not even appear in the Panama Papers, was actually the source of illegal funding for his children’s assets abroad, and that on this count he was not truthful and honest thus violating the provisions of the Constitution enabling any person to merit a seat in the legislature. Unfortunately for Parliament which was championing supremacy among all National Institutions itself surrendered its autonomy displaying political immaturity in referring to the Court of Law, an issue which ought to have been sorted out within Parliament, and inviting a spate of judicial activism. This unleashed a series of events which tarnished the image of Pakistan worldwide and subjected it to political turmoil and economic uncertainty.

While initially declining to entertain the Petition as untenable, the Supreme Court strangely entertained the corruption charge subsequently requiring investigation which was not its job but that of a Trial Court. 15 valuable months of the Nation’s time were lost before a split 3-2 verdict was handed down disqualifying the Prime Minister for concealment of information to the Election Commission regarding holding office in his son’s Company though never receiving any remuneration; a charge not even agitated by the Petitioners. Ironically the basic case of corruption was referred to the National Accountability Bureau forming a Joint Investigation Team supervised by one of the Apex Court Judges handing down the judgment. This was an unparalleled departure from practiced Law that makes no provision for the Court to go beyond the allegation made in the petition or any supervisory role for the Superior Judiciary over proceedings of a junior Court.

This opened an unending public debate with parties to the conflict holding media trial and character assassination of the accused hurling all kinds of invectives against the person of Nawaz Sharif over allegations of corruption which till writing of this piece have yet to be proved. The worse is that the Apex Court did nothing to stop anyone making comments over a case which was subjudice and should normally have invited contempt of Court. While it is the prerogative of Parliament to frame laws, it is the job of the Judiciary to interpret them in letter and spirit where Justice is not merely assumed as done but must also be seen to have been done. In the Colonial system of prevalent Laws while making some landmark judgments serving as a beacon of light to follow, several cases of adjudication have ended in miscarriage of Justice. Besides the fact that the prevalent laws were framed and enforced to serve colonial ends which ought to have been replaced immediately after Independence, gaping loopholes have allowed endless exploitation of law where majority of the cases filed are invariably false or framed with ulterior motives.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Related