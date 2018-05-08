Justice Muneeb Akhtar sworn in as Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD : Justice Muneeb Akhtar took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar administered the oath to the newly elevated judge of the apex court in an oath-taking ceremony in SC building Islamabad.

Judges of the top court, office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association and other members of the legal fraternity were present on the occasion.

Lately, President Mamnoon Hussain elevated Justice Muneeb Akhtar a senior Sindh High Court judge as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The notification of appointment of Justice Akhtar was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The President appointed the judge under the clause (1) article 177 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the chief justice’s (CJP) proposal to elevate Justice Akhtar as a judge of the Supreme Court.

A summary pertaining to the matter was signed after the recommendations of judicial commission and parliamentary committee.

