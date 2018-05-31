Justice Mulk urged to dole out justice to Aafia

Observer Report

Karachi

Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has congratulated Chief Justice of Pakistan (retd) Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk on his nomination as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, and said that she is now appealing the tenth prime minister of Pakistan to dole out justice to Aafia Siddiqui.

In a statement here, she said Dr Aafia Siddiqui was kidnapped along with her children from Karachi when Zafarullah Jamali was the prime minister. She said then Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Shaukat Aziz, Muhammad Mian Soomro (caretaker), Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hazar Khan Khoso (caretaker), Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became prime ministers of Pakistan.

Addressing the nominee caretaker prime minister, she said now you are the 10th prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and I appeal to you to dole out justice to Aafia Siddiqui. She said presently a common citizen cannot get justice due to the faulty justice system in Pakistan.Dr Fowzia said the nation has pinned a lot of hopes on the caretaker prime minister, who is going to assume his duties at a very critical juncture of time. She said some quarters are spreading panic in the nation through fake news about the demise of Aafia Siddiqui.