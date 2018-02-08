Justice Muhammad Yawar sworn in LHC Chief Justice

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Wednesday administered oath to Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali as Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) during an impressive ceremony here at the Governor’s House.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal, provincial ministers, judges of the LHC, vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council, presidents and office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar associations and a host of legal luminaries were present on the occasion.

Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali was born on October 23, 1956. He got his early education from Lahore and graduated in law in 1979. He started practice in Lahore High Court in 1980 while became a supreme court lawyer in 1986.

Justice Yawar Ali was appointed Lahore High Court judge in February 2010 and he has good experience in constitutional, administrative and human rights and has passed verdict in high-profile cases which had been admired internationally. Justice Yawar Ali is the 46th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Earlier, the incumbent Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali met Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said the government had dedicated all efforts for the provision of speedy justice to the masses. He said only justice guarantees a peaceful and safe society for which all constitutional institutions would have to play their due role.

Rajwana expressed the hope that the incumbent Chief justice would play his distinct role in the provision of justice to the masses and upholding the rule of law.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali thanked Allah Almighty for the honour and resolved to ensure speedy justice in the province.