Justice Minallah sworn in as IHC CJ

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday administered oath to Justice Athar Minallah as the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court.

The ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Secretary to Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, judges of the IHC, office bearers of the legal fraternity, senior lawyers, law officers and government officials. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan had recommended the appointment of Justice Athar Minallah, the pusine Judge of the IHC, as the next IHC chief justice after retirement of CJ Mohammad Anwar Kasi who attained the age of superannuation on November 27, which was later endorsed by the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment. Later, the president accorded his approval to Justice Minallah’s nomination as CJ IHC. A notification in this regard issued on November 14 said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 193 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Athar Minallah, Judge, Islamabad High Court of the said court with effect from the date he takes oath of his office.”—APP

