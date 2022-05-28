Justice Maqbool front-runner for NAB chairman slot

The name of Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar is on top of the candidates’ list that the government is considering for the position of the next National Accountability Bureau chairman, it emerged on Saturday.

According to sources, Justice Baqar’s name was acknowledged during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, while all parties of the coalition government have also agreed that he was the most suitable candidate for the position.

In addition, opposition leader Raja Riaz has expressed no objection to Justice Baqar’s proposed appointment as the NAB chairman.

If there are no impediments, coalition parties have stated that Justice Baqar will be appointed as the next NAB chairman, sources added.

Justice Baqar had been promoted from the Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court and retired as a judge of the SC on Monday, April 4, 2022. According to government sources, the judicial record of Justice Maqbool is immaculate.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, on the other hand, told the reporters outside the Islamabad High Court that the nominations for the NAB chairman were being finalised”.