Supreme Court Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has suggested Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to constitute a full court to hear Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf’s plea challenging amendments to the accountability laws.

Headed by CJP Bandial, a three-member bench, comprising Justice Mansoor and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petitions.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Shah said that the case concerning the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) law, should have been heard by a full court.

“I would still request the CJ today that the NAB amendments matter should be heard by a full court,” he added.

CJP Bandial however remarked that the parties should give final arguments at the next hearing. “This case is pending since 2022. No one has challenged the amendments made in the NAB law before us,” he observed. “My retirement is fast-approaching and this is a very important case. I will have to give a decision come what may,” he said.

Furthermore, the PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris did not appear for the hearing with his assistant, Yasir Aman, appearing on his behalf. Later, the apex court postponed the hearing until August 28.