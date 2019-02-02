Justice Khosa’s appointment challenged in PHC

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The appointment of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as Chief Justice of Pakistan has been Challenged in the Peshawar High Court on Friday.

A constitutional petition challenging the oath-taking of the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa was filed in the Peshawar High Court where in the petitioner demanded that the chief justice should take the oath of the office of the country’s top judge afresh. “The constitutional obligations were not fulfilled during the oath-taking of Justice Khosa.” The petition reads.

It stated that President Arif Alvi’s taking oath from the country’s top adjudicator was against the relevant constitutional obligations since he belongs to a political party.

On Jan 18, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, it may be recalled, took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan in a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad replacing outgoing chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar who retired on Jan 17. President Alvi administered oath to the new chief justice of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers, sitting and former judges of the Supreme Court apart from foreign dignitaries attended the ceremony.

