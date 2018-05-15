Justice Khosa takes oath as acting CJP

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in a simple but dignified ceremony. The oath was administered by Justice Gulzar Ahmed at Supreme Court building on Monday. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by the Judges of the Supreme Court, senior lawyers and law officers. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court.—APP

