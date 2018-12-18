Justice Khosa takes oath as acting CJP

Staff Reporter

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has taken oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

According to details, the oath-taking event took place today in the absence of Justice Mian Saqib Nisar who is in Turkey on a foreign trip.

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik administered the oath to the acting CJP at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

The apex court registrar and officials were on the occasion.

Justice Khosa will discharge his responsibilities as the acting CJP until Justice Mian Saqib Nisar returns from his visit.

Share on: WhatsApp