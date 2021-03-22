Justice Isa’s wife files contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD – The wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday filed a petition with the top court seeking contempt proceedings against Federal Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain over his remarks against the top court’s judge.

Sarena Isa has moved the court two days after the PTI minister two days ago shared a tweet aiming at the judge of apex court.

On March 19, the federal minister had asked Justice Qazi Faez Isa to resign from his position and take part in councilor election so he can determine his “popularity and acceptance” rate.

“We have been hearing speeches of an under-trial Supreme Court judge for a week, but accusation of contempt of court would be made against us if we respond to it,” Chaudhry said in a tweet.

The minister however did not name Justice Isa, but the term under-trial judge apparently refers to Justice Isa.

The contempt petition against the science minister is coincides with a trend on Twitter stating “I Stand With Fawad Chaudhry”. Here are some tweets;

#IStandWithFawadChaudhary

We stand with Fawad Chaudhry. He is absolutely right. No one can cross limit even he is a judge.@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/6CZGU2NjBy — Rana Ahsan Kamal (@RanaAhsanKamal1) March 22, 2021

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23IStandWithFawadChaudhary&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

