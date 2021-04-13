Justice Isa’s appeal dismissed

Live streaming of review petitions

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s application seeking permission for live streaming of the hearing of his review petitions.

A 10-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the short order, with six judges voting to dismiss the appeal.

On March 18, the apex court had reserved its ruling on the application seeking permission for live streaming of the hearing of review petitions in Justice Isa’s case against the SC’s short order of June 19, 2020, and the detailed judgement on the filing of presidential reference against him.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial read out the short order stating that the appeal had been rejected according to the majority decision.

“For reasons to be recorded later, this application is dismissed. However, the right of the people to have access to information in matters of public importance under Article 19-A of the Constitution is recognised, the details and modalities of which are to be decided by the full court on the administrative side,” he said.